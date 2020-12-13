Race to Dubai: Lee Westwood seals title as Matthew Fitzpatrick wins DP World Tour Championship

Lee Westwood with former caddie Billy Foster
Lee Westwood got a hug off his former caddie Billy Foster, who is now on the bag of Matt Fitzpatrick
DP World Tour Championship - final leaderboard
-15 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -14 L Westwood (Eng)*; -13 V Hovland (Nor), P Reed (US)
Selected: -12 S Valimaki (Fin), L Canter (Eng); -9 T Hatton (Eng); -7 T Fleetwood (Eng), A Siullivan (Eng), C Morikawa (US) Full leaderboard
* Denotes won Race to Dubai

Lee Westwood has won a third Race to Dubai title after an extraordinary finish to the European Tour season at the DP World Tour Championship.

Matthew Fitzpatrick won the event on 15 under but Englishman Westwood took the season-long title after Laurie Canter double bogeyed the par-three 17th.

Canter's error lifted Westwood, 47, into second place on his own.

That was enough to pip Fitzpatrick and Patrick Reed, who led the standings at the start of the week, but ended third.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, was trying to become the first American to win the title of Europe's top golfer. He started the final round in a share of the lead with Fitzpatrick and Canter, knowing a victory would guarantee him the Race to Dubai title.

But although he holed three chips for birdies, he also had four bogeys in a scrappy two-under-par final round that saw him finish on 13 under.

Fitzpatrick needed to win the tournament and hope Westwood finished no higher than third and Reed fourth but in the end had to settle for £2.2m and his second DP World Tour Championship title, having also won in 2016.

"It was just a grind. I wanted to win for my family, all the hard work they put in supporting me on and off the course," said Fitzpatrick, who finished with a four-under-par 68.

"It was just trying to make pars, not losing ground. It was a bit up and down on the back nine, but it was just about staying in it and maintaining the lead I built early on."

The 26-year-old started quickly with four straight birdies to open up a three-shot lead. Reed kept in contention though, chipping in for birdie on the seventh as the Race to Dubai lead fluctuated between the pair, with Westwood never really threatening.

Westwood was first crowned Europe's top golfer 20 years ago and he won his second European money prize in the inaugural Race to Dubai season in 2009.

But he looked to have completely blown his chances this year when he bogeyed the par-five 14th - however, two birdies in his final three holes saw him sign for a four-under-par 68 and set the clubhouse lead on 14 under.

He still required help from Canter and his unfortunate compatriot fluffed a chip shot on the par-three 17th and walked off with a five, which was enough to propel Westwood up to second on his own.

Canter then needed to eagle the par-five last to snatch the Race to Dubai title from Westwood and hand it back to Fitzpatrick, but a wayward second shot ended those hopes and he ended up with a par and 12 under total.

It meant Westwood pipped Fitzpatrick to the Harry Vardon Trophy by just 17.8 points to become the oldest winner - Colin Montgomerie was 42 when he won the last of his eight titles in 2005.

"It's been a bizarre season for so many reasons," Westwood said on Sky Sports. "The European Tour have done an incredible job to pick the season up again from July and have tournaments on every week.

"It's been 20 years since I sat there at Valderrama to win the Order of Merit, as it was then. It's not getting any easier, I am not getting any younger. I had a bit of a back problem and it nearly cost me this week - on Monday I didn't know if I was going to play.

"I am just enjoying playing golf against these great young players - these kids are so good now. Matt feels like he has been out here for years but is still in his mid-20s and finished like a pro there."

You can watch highlights of the DP World Tour Championship on BBC Two at 18:10 GMT.

  • Watching that utter dud MacIntyre slide down the leaderboard for the second Sunday in a row was absolutely brilliant. No Masters for him ha ha!

    Merry Christmas one and all!

  • That was fun. Enjoyed that a lot more than east lake

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Reed ia a bit of a marmite character but he supported the tour by playing here and gave it a good go. I hope he is back next year

  • Top bloke Lee! great achievement, now go win yourself a major!

  • Well done Lee, awesome finish👍👍

    Well done Mat as well👍👍

  • So glad that the American cheat didn't win. Well done Lee - a superb achievement.

  • The 1st and 2nd are a tribute to European Golf and England. My condolences to Patrick Reed for leading the race for so long and perhaps now a few more Americans may come and join.

  • It was brilliant to see Westy win the RTD again , I remember his first wins ! Great also , that Euro Tour top three . Sky Sports commentators won't be happy , all they have done all week is to big-up Reed and co . I know they get points from the American owners of Sky , when they kiss the Americans backsides , but remember ,they have lost again , almost as good as the Ryder Cup.

  • That par 3 17th hole is brutal and what a finish we with Sky were treated to.
    Viktor almost bogeyed it. Reed bogeyed it, Canter ( a name I am completely unfamiliar with but hits the ball an absolute mile, and straight ) double bogeyed it, and then along comes our winner Fitzpatrick, who holes a tricky 10 footer to avoid a double bogey too.
    I am exhausted after watching this Euro Tour thriller.

  • It’s been an unusual year and as much as I say well played Westwood I think when the full schedule returns next year I will be surprised if he can win it again

    • well77 replied:
      Don't be to sure and that is when we see the tour schedule. Lee is a full European Golfer not like so many of the Brits who live in Florida and call themselves European. The majority of those are there for the money and not the privilege of calling themselves British.

  • Nice one Lee.
    If he could just get one big major before age catches up on him.
    Possibly too nice a fella to do very well, got the skills etc, just not the killer instinct you nerd to beat the huge egos playing today.
    Again, well done.

  • Amazing as he is a very average putter

    • mikey replied:
      Wish I was as average as him , but sure you are much better

  • Just shows how many poor the European golf isprese toy if the likes of Westwood can win it! Yawn fest 🥱😴 😴 💤

    • Steve replied:
      ?????????

  • Pleased for Westy but worried about the strength in depth of the ET if the rest can let a 47 year old win it

    • kennyw replied:
      It’s not about age it is all about skill and course management as well as technique

  • Well done Lee

    Life in the old dog's yet

  • I see that the postman failed yet again to deliver..😂

  • fitzy, one day smashing a ball into tubes coccyx to the next, helping Westwood win, great skills (p. s. check out tubes soccer am golf channel for the video, childish but v funny)

  • Well done Westwood you can't beat experience

