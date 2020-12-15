Last updated on .From the section Golf

US player John Catlin won this year's Irish Open at Galgorm Castle in Northern Ireland in November after the original May date at Mount Juliet had to be postponed because of Covid-19

Next year's Irish Open will be played at Mount Juliet in July with the purse upped to £2.7m even though the event will not be in the Rolex Series.

The Kilkenny venue was scheduled to host this year's event in May before Covid-19 led to a postponement.

Galgorm Castle later staged the event in September with a significantly reduced prize fund of £1.13m.

The purse will be more than double that for next year but the tournament again misses out on a Rolex Series spot.

Back in 2019 when the event was one of the European Tour's elite events, the Irish Open's prize fund was £5.6.

With the Rolex Series being halved from eight to four events, its tournaments next year will be the Abu Dhabi Championship in January, the Scottish Open in July, the PGA Championship in September and the season-finishing Tour Championship in Dubai in November.

All four events will have an increased prize fund of $8million US dollars and 8,000 Race to Dubai points.

The 1-4 July slot at the county Kilkenny venue will see the Irish Open taking place two weeks before The Open at Royal St George's.

Mount Juliet will be hosting the Irish Open for the first time since 1995.

Ireland's national open was played at Mount Juliet from 1993 to 1995 when Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Sam Torrance clinched victories.

Tiger Woods and Ernie Els won the WGC-American Express Championship at the venue in 2002 and 2004.