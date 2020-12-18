CME Group Tour Championship: Ko Jin-young leads after day two

Jin Young Ko at the CME Group Tour Championship
World number one Ko Jin-young finished in a tie for second at last week's US Women's Open
CME Group Tour Championship second-round leaderboard
-9 Ko Jin-young (Kor); -8 Kim Sei-young (Kor), Thompson (US); -7 Green (Aus); -6 Hall (Eng), Ernst, Khang, Clanton, Korda (all US), Masson (Ger)
Selected others: -3 Hull (Eng), Henderson (Can), Lee (Aus); -2 Inbee Park (Kor); -1 Ewart (Eng), Hataoka (Jpn)
Full leaderboard

Ko Jin-young claimed the lead at the CME Group Tour Championship on day two of the season-ending event in Florida.

The world number one shot a five-under 67 to leapfrog fellow South Korean Kim Sei-young and American Lexi Thompson.

A run of four back-nine birdies helped Ko, 25, who was second at last week's US Women's Open, move to nine under.

World number two Kim and Thompson both trail by one shot at eight under, with England's Georgia Hall in the hunt two shots further back at Tiburon.

Ko spent most of the year in South Korea so is only playing in her fourth LPGA event of 2020 but is now in position to win the season money title.

She is currently 13th on the money list, with Inbee Park leading and Kim second in the race for the $1.1m winner's prize, which is the richest in women's golf.

