Maguire moved into the top 200 in the world rankings for the first time this year

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are well adrift of leader and world number one Jin Young Ko at the the halfway stage of the LPGA's Tour Championship.

Cavan woman Maguire added a level-par 72 to her opening 73 which left her 10 off the pace.

Northern Irishman player Meadow is one shot further back after carding a disappointing 76 on Friday.

Meadow's opening 70 had left her sharing 16th spot - five behind first-round leader Lexi Thompson.

The Jordanstown woman, who is world ranked 128th, is now tied for 47th place in the no-cut event with 177th ranked Maguire in a shared of 42nd spot.

Both Irish players produced fine seasons to qualify for the LPGA's season finale for the first time in their professional careers.

South Korean star Ko added a 67 to her opening 67 to move to nine under.

She is a shot clear of compatriot and world number two Sei Young Kim and Thompson who could only manage a one-under 71 on Friday.

The event in Naples, Florida has the richest first prize in women's golf with the winner picking up $1.1m.