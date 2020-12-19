Last updated on .From the section Golf

Charlie Woods' swing has drawn comparisons with his father's

PNC Championship first-round leaderboard -14 Team Kuchar (US); -12 Team Singh (Fiji); -11 Team Duval (US), Team Lehman (US), Team Norman (US) Selected others: -10 Team Daly (US), Team Furyk (US), Team O'Meara (US), Team Thomas (US), Team Trevino (US), Team Woods (US)

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are four shots off the lead after the first round of a two-day exhibition event in Florida on Saturday.

Team Woods opened the PNC Championship with a 10-under-par 62 that left them in a share of sixth place.

Charlie Woods eagled the par-five third on his own - the only player on the day to do so - in the scramble format.

He is the youngest competitor in the tournament's 25-year history.

The event is restricted to major champions playing with a family member of their choosing.

Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron, 13, hold a two-shot lead over Vijay Singh and son Qass while Australian Greg Norman and son Greg Jr are a further shot adrift, level with Team Duval and Team Lehman.

Team Woods are making their first appearance at the relaxed end-of-season event in Orlando and were eight under par after nine holes, before a cooler back nine.