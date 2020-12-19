Last updated on .From the section Golf

Kim is in position to overtake fellow South Korean Inbee Park for the season money title

CME Group Tour Championship third-round leaderboard -13 Kim Sei-young (Kor); -12 Ko Jin-young (Kor); -10 Hall (Eng); -9 Ernst (US), Thompson (US), Hull (Eng), Lee (Aus), Henderson (Can) Full leaderboard

World number two Kim Sei-young made six birdies to take a one-shot lead over top-ranked Ko Jin-young in the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

Kim, seeking a second straight victory in the season-ending event in Naples, finished on 13 under par having started day three a shot off the lead.

England's Georgia Hall bounced back from her lone bogey at the fifth with five birdies in a four-under 68 leaving her three shots behind the leader.

Compatriot Charley Hull shares fourth.

Hull is a shot back along with Canadian Brooke Henderson, Australian Minjee Lee and Americans Austin Ernst and Lexi Thompson.

"Well, my position is really good. I have a chance to chase everything," said Kim, whose two wins since the LPGA's coronavirus shutdown ended include her first major at the Women's PGA Championship.

"If I play well tomorrow, I have a good chance."