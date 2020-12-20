Last updated on .From the section Golf

Charlie Woods' swing has drawn comparisons with his father's

PNC Championship final leaderboard -25 Team Thomas (US); -24 Team Singh (Fiji); -23 Team O'Meara, Team Trevino (both US); - 22 Team Kite, Team Kuchar (both US); -20 Team Woods (US)

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie finished five shots behind winners Justin Thomas and his father at a two-day exhibition event in Florida.

Team Woods shot a 10-under 62 for the second day in a row to end on 20 under and seventh overall in the scramble format at the PNC Championship.

Team Thomas shot a 15-under 57 to win the title in Orlando by one stroke from Fiji's Vijay Singh and his son Qass.

"I don't think words can describe it," said 15-time major winner Woods, 44.

"Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I, those are memories for our entire lives."

The PNC Championship sees 20 golfers who have won either a major championship or the Players Championship invited to play alongside a member of their family.

Charlie Woods, the youngest competitor in the tournament's 25-year history, also wore his father's signature red shirt and black trousers outfit on Sunday as they carded two eagles, seven birdies and one bogey in their round.

World number three Thomas and father Mike started with seven straight birdies before another at the ninth hole and seven more on the back nine to finish on 25 under for the tournament.

Team Singh shot a second straight 12-under 60 to finish on 24 under overall, while overnight leaders Matt Kuchar and his 13-year-old son Cameron carded an eight-under 64 to finish in a tie for fifth.