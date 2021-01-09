Leona Maguire finished the 2020 season ranked 177th in the world

Leona Maguire believes she should be targeting her first LPGA Tour win in 2021 after a successful debut campaign in 2020 on the premier women's circuit.

The 26-year-old Cavan woman qualified for the LPGA's Tour Championship last month after finishing in the top 60 in the rankings.

"I'd like to get into contention a bit more in LPGA events, work my way up that leaderboard," said Maguire.

"Maybe try and get a win if I can and qualify for those majors."

The Irishwoman, now 177th in the world rankings, is also looking forward to a second Olympic appearances after qualifying for the Rio Games in 2016 when she was ranked as the world's top women's amateur.

"Tokyo will be a big one come August to really try and do as well as I can there."

Continuing concern over Covid-19

That's all providing the Games do indeed go ahead in the Japanese capital amid the continuing worldwide concern over Covid-19.

"Fingers crossed. The Olympics is the biggest sporting event in the world and there are so many athletes in the world hoping it goes ahead and even for the general public to have something to root for and look forward to.

"We've got the Evian Masters and the British (Women's Open) either side of it. It's going to be a busy six seven weeks in July and August."

Maguire is hoping her putter will remain red hot in the new campaign after she led the LPGA's flat stick stats in 2020, which was quite an achievement for a player's whose putting wasn't regarded as her strongest suit during her amateur days.

"My coach and I have worked hard on it and dissected it and tried to figure out what was wrong.

"Just hitting putts over and over again and doing different drills and I finally got it to click this year."

Leona Maguire's twin sister Lisa also had a brilliant start to her amateur career but struggled after entering the professional ranks

'Cracking top 100'

After the LPGA season finally resumed in August, Maguire's steady form saw her move into the world's top 200 and "cracking the top 100" will be among her early goals during 2021.

At the moment, she is home in Ireland but plans to return to the US in good time to prepare for the start of the new campaign which will begin in the final week of February.

"At the minute it's a bit of indoor work just fine-tuning a few things with the swing. I'm back in the gym getting a little bit stronger."

Her time at home has enabled Leona to catch with twin sister Lisa who was also a star amateur before they both turned professional in the summer of 2018.

Lisa's struggles in the professional ranks saw her opt to retire 18 months later although she remains heavily involved in the sport through her role with Niall Horan's Modest Golf management company.

"I saw very little of her this year. She went to the first few events with me in Florida and Australia in March but then was at home the rest of the year," says Leona.

"In November, it was the first birthday we ever spent apart so that was a little strange. It sums up 2020 I suppose."