Justin Thomas: World number three apologises for using homophobic slur

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas is tied for fifth with one round to play in Hawaii

World number three Justin Thomas has apologised for using a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tour of Champions in Hawaii.

Television microphones picked up the American's remark after he missed a five-foot par putt on the fourth hole.

In a statement, the PGA Tour said his comment was "unacceptable" and the former world number one is expected to be fined for his conduct.

"It's inexcusable. First off, I just apologise," said Thomas, 27.

"I'm an adult. I'm a grown man, there's absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It's terrible. I'm extremely embarrassed.

"It's not who I am, it's not the kind of person that I am or anything that I do.

"Unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I'm very apologetic."

Thomas is tied for fifth place after finishing his round with a five-under 68.

He is four shots behind co-leaders Harris English and Ryan Palmer, who are on 21 under par with one round to play.

