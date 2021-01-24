Last updated on .From the section Golf

Clarke also won in his final appearance of 2020 at the TimberTech Championship in Florida

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke won his second consecutive PGA Tour Champions event with a two-stroke victory at the Mitsubushi Electric Championship in Hawaii.

The 2011 Open winner shot a final round 64 with six birdies on the back nine moving him to 21-under-par for the tournament.

Retif Goosen recovered from a disappointing second day to also close with a 64 and finish second on 19-under as America's Jerry Kelly (-17) took third.

Clarke, who won in his last Champions Tour appearance of 2020 in Florida, shot a bogey-free final round at Hualalai.

"I love the Champions Tour. The guys have been so good to me out here since I've been out here, so welcoming," said the 52-year-old.

"And the standard is so high, just it's incredible. The guys really flat out can play. I've been fortunate these past couple tournaments."