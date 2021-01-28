Last updated on .From the section Golf

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed and Sweden's Alex Noren share the lead after day one at the Farmers Insurance Open as Rory McIlroy made a promising start at Torrey Pines.

Playing on the easier North Course in the two-venue event, Reid and Noren both fired eight-under-par 64s.

McIlroy shot a four-under 68 on the tougher South Course with his only dropped shot coming at the 15th.

US players Peter Malnati and Ryan Palmer carded 66s on the South Course.

After starting at the 10th on North Course, Reed carded three immediate birdies and three more successive gains came on his second nine from the fifth.

Noren, a member of Europe's winning Ryder Cup team in 2018, went to the turn in 33 - helped by an eagle at the long 17th - but really cut loose on his second nine as he came home in 31 following five birdies.

The leaders are a shot clear of American Scottie Scheffler who fired a 65 on the North Course.

Those joining Malnati in a share of fourth place on six under include another US player, Ryan Palmer, who played on the South Course, and 2019 US Open champion Gary Woodland who showed his recovery from a recent back injury as he fired his 66 on the North Course.

McIlroy started impressively as he rolled in putts of 10 feet and 15 feet for birdies on the opening two holes following excellent approaches.

Another routine birdie came at the par-five sixth as he misjudged a 20-foot eagle try and a magnificent pitch from thick rough meant a tap-in four at the long ninth for another gain.

His round stalled somewhat on the back nine as he failed to birdie the par-five 13th when missing the green after a long delay on his second shot.

A poor wedge shot on the 15th saw him three putt from distance for his sole bogey but a 12-foot birdie putt at the penultimate hole saw him get back to four under.

Spain's Jon Rahm opened with a steady 69 on the South Course with England's Tom Lewis opening with a 68 on the North venue but former world number one Brooks Koepka, who played with McIlroy, needed a birdie at the last to card a scrappy 72.

Heavy rain is predicted to fall overnight at the San Diego venue so conditions may be a lot softer on Friday after Thursday's sunshine.

Torrey Pines' South Course will be the venue for this year's US Open in June.