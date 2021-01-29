Last updated on .From the section Golf

Graeme McDowell won the Saudi International almost exactly a year ago but has struggled since golf returned after the first lockdown

Graeme McDowell was unable to undo the damage of his opening 76 at the Dubai Desert Classic as a one-over-par 73 left him five shots outside the cut.

McDowell moved back into world's top 50 a year ago by winning in Saudi Arabia but he has been off form since golf's return after the first lockdown.

The 41-year-old carded four birdies on Friday but his five bogeys left him on five over.

Padraig Harrington is six off the pace after a 69 left him on four under.

The European Ryder Cup captain double bogeyed the first hole but his round included seven birdies.

Shane Lowry is two behind Harrington after adding a low-key 72 to his opening 70.

Belgium's Thomas Detry leads on 10 under par - one ahead of Scotland's Robert MacIntyre while England's Tommy Fleetwood, South African Justin Harding and Finland's Kalle Samooja are two off the pace.

After his disappointing opening 76, last week's Abu Dhabi Championship winner Tyrrell Hatton got himself back into the tournament by firing a brilliant 64 on Friday.