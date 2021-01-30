Last updated on .From the section Golf

Paul Casey is hoping to be part of the European Ryder Cup team for a fifth time

Omega Dubai Desert Classic - third round -15 P Casey (Eng); -14 R MacIntyre (Sco); -13 B Stone (SA); -10 L Canter (Eng), S Garcia (Spa); -9 K Samooja (Fin); -8 T Detry (Bel), J Rose (Eng), J Harding (SA). Selected others: -7 T Fleetwood (Eng), L Westwood (Eng), P Harrington (Ire), S Jamieson (Sco), S Lowry (Ire); -5 T Hatton (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -2 M Wallace (Eng), S Brown (Eng), G Forrest (Sco).

England’s Paul Casey has a one-shot lead over Scotsman Robert MacIntyre after three rounds of the Dubai Desert Classic.

Casey, 43, hoping to be on Europe's Ryder Cup side in September, shot a bogey-free 64 to move to 15 under.

His eight-under third round included six birdies and an eagle at the last.

South African Brandon Stone is on 13 under with England’s Laurie Canter and Spain’s Sergio Garcia - another player eyeing the Ryder Cup - on 10 under.

England’s Justin Rose is two strokes further back while compatriots Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood, Scotland’s Scott Jamieson and Republic of Ireland pair Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry are all on seven under.

Casey, aiming for his 15th European Tour victory, admitted he was taking inspiration from 47-year-old Westwood, the reigning Race to Dubai champion.

"If you stay at the same level you're going to go backwards in this game and every year it gets better and better and better, with the young guys,” said Casey.

"There's no question I'm lucky my physical attributes have allowed me to maybe give me another five years.

“'Westy' is an inspiration. He was looking fit. I've still got to chase those guys."

MacIntyre has eyes on a Ryder Cup debut after his first European Tour victory in last season's Cyprus Showdown.

He had a mixed third day in Dubai, his round including an eagle at the third, six birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey at the fifth.

"I'm going to put it all on the line whether it's good or bad,” said the 24-year-old.

“Hopefully it's going to be good and I've just got to enjoy it - I'll give it everything I've got."