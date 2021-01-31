Last updated on .From the section Golf

Reed will move inside the world top 10 with his win in California

Farmers Insurance Open - final-round leaderboard -14 P Reed (US); -9 X Schauffele (US), T Finau (US), V Hovland (Nor), H Norlander (Swe), R Palmer (US) Selected others: -8 J Rahm (Spa); -7 F Molinari (Ita); -6 R McIlroy (NI); -4 C Ortiz (Mex); -1 T Lewis (Eng)

American Patrick Reed claimed his ninth career title by cruising to a five-shot victory in the Farmers Insurance Open.

The 30-year-old began the day tied for the lead at 10 under with Mexico's Carlos Ortiz but eased to victory with a four-under 68 at Torrey Pines.

Reed benefitted from a controversial free drop on the 10th on Saturday but there were no signs of the incident affecting him on the final day.

"I hung in there after everything that transpired yesterday," he said.

"I felt mentally strong throughout the round," added the former Masters champion.

"When I spoke to the rules officials they said I did everything I could. I felt great throughout the day. I was able to go out there and shoot a low number and get the job done."

Ortiz had a tough day, carding a five-over final round to finish in 19th place, and it was left to rising Norwegian star Viktor Hovland to apply a little pressure on Reed.

Ryder Cup player Reed eagled the sixth and birdied the seventh and although he gave one back at the next he got it straight back at the ninth to go out in 33.

Hovland made four birdies in six holes to reach the turn in 32 though, which meant Reed had to play solidly on the back nine in California to secure the title.

He duly did so, making eight straight birdies and then a birdie at the last to put the gloss on a comfortable victory, while Hovland fell away with bogeys at the 14th, 15th and then on 17 when he missed a putt of barely two feet.

Spain's Jon Rahm carded a disappointing closing 72 to finish tied seventh while former Open champion Francesco Molinari of Italy continued his return to form with a closing 66 to share 10th.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy came home in three over to finish in 16th place on six under par.