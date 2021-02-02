Bryson DeChambeau: R&A rule change proposals set to curb US Open champion's length

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Bryson DeChambeau
DeChambeau's is just one of the players who could be hampered by a new ruling

Bryson DeChambeau's experimental practice with a longer driver seems to have been in vain following proposed changes in regulations by rule makers.

As he sought more distance off the tee, the big-hitting US Open champion trialled a 48-inch driver, the maximum shaft length under current rules.

Under new proposals from the R&A and United States Golf Association (USGA), shafts could be reduced to 46 inches.

R&A chief Martin Slumbers said it is a "balance of skill and technology".

DeChambeau currently uses a driver that measures just under the proposed mark and can smash tee shots more than 350 yards.

However, Slumbers insists the proposal is not directly aimed at the American. "This is not person specific," said the St Andrews based boss.

"We were looking at this four years ago. And in our 'Distance Insights' report this was one of the options available to us when we were considering this back in February [2020].

"We've tried really hard in this to be agnostic to individual players but inevitably long hitters could be personalised in that and there is no doubt there has been a lot of players who explored the use of longer drivers, not just Bryson."

The proposals are part of the latest developments in a 'Distance Insights' project which seeks to limit driving distances. The governing bodies have also announced a review of club and ball specifications.

A report published last February followed research that convinced the R&A and USGA that golf balls are flying too far. The next stages in the process were scheduled for March 2020 but were put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the report's publication, DeChambeau has won the US Open while another of the game's biggest hitters, Dustin Johnson, won the Masters with a record-breaking score at Augusta.

"We are now at a point where we want to get going again," Slumbers told BBC Sport.

Interested parties, including club manufacturers and professional tours, will have until 4 March to comment on the proposal to limit the length of clubs other than putters to 46 inches.

The R&A and USGA have also given formal notification that they are interested in bringing in a local rule "that would specify the use of clubs and/or balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances".

It could mean the introduction of a restricted ball or limits on the effectiveness of clubs in professional tour and amateur events to reduce driving distances.

"This would enable committees conducting competitions to stipulate whether such equipment should be used," the notification document states.

The authorities are convinced action needs to be taken and these "areas of interest" will be considered by the golf industry until 2 November 2021.

"I have often said through this project that this is a serious problem for serious thinking and we are now in that very serious thinking stage," Slumbers said.

"We are balancing up the long term future of the game, the sustainability of the game and this balance of skill and technology," he added.

"And that means a local rule could be applied on a much broader scale than just professional golf and it would be misleading to think its is just professional golf."

USGA chief executive Mike Davis said: "Hitting distances have consistently increased through time and, if left unchecked, could threaten the long-term future of our game at every level and every golf course on which it is played.

"This is the first forward step in a journey and a responsibility the USGA and The R&A share with the worldwide golf community, to ensure that golf continues to thrive for the next hundred years and beyond."

  • So what difference does that make. The driver length is reduced to a length he's not even using. Just maintains the status quo. Problem is if they change anything that takes 20 yards off the big hitters it takes 30 yards off the rest.

  • go old school ..protect the course scoring by its layout more rough, strategic bunkers, narrower fairways, taper the fairways so the further you drive the more accurate you have to be. If you drive it 350 + yards down the centre of every fairway good luck to you, you deserve to win. If you drive it 350+ and cant do that with control your second shot will have to be a hit and hope.

  • Golf's a great game and I trust the powers of be to do the right thing.

    Personally, and as I watch most tournaments, I have never worried or disliked what I am watching.

    It takes great skill to hit a golf ball a long way and very straight too.

    I would like to see more rough on the courses. Get it knee high and let's see their 2nd shots out of that.

    Looking forward to a great golfing year

  • As usual the Golfing Authorities finally doing something they should have tackled 25-30 years ago.

  • The vast majority of golfers are h/cap 18 to 24, & are grateful for every bit of distance we can get. This proposal is just a sad reflection of authorities continue to think solely of pros/low handicap players. Edna Bucket's posting makes me laugh - fairway bunkers at 280 yards aren't a threat? Only to our 2nd shots! Don't forget, we pay everyones wages, golf subs/green fees etc. We are needed.

  • Golf is a game of risk and reward. So, simply narrow the fairway beyond the normal landing area with some real rough and put in a deep pot bunker or two. If the boomers want to go for it and get away with it then good luck to them.
    I don't see many people complaining when the pros have a go at driving a short par 4. Take the risk and if it comes off reap the reward, if not take the punishment.

  • Grow some rough - proper long stuff and then dig some bunkers with a J.C.B instead of a tea spoon, that should make it more natural.

  • game is too slow.
    Nobody minded when tiger hit the ball further than others in the past
    Long putters always look like they are anchored, always been suspicious of those who use them

  • Ban metal woods, what have traditionally been "woods" should be made of wood.

    While your on rule that the putter should be the shortest club in the bag.

  • It's not just 'big hitters' that need addressing, it's the slow play, golf used to be so good to watch, not anymore. It's like the EPL, 1minute 32 seconds it took in a game the other night to take a standard free kick. Speed the game up.

    • theprowerwins replied:
      I don’t think golf has ever really been that good to watch

  • I'm a Mickelson fan but DeChambeau is a stunning talent. A generational talent, I'd go as far as to say. I've never seen a more talented driver and I've been watching, playing and coaching golf for the better part of 30 years.

  • Bryson DeChambeau: R&A rule change proposals set to curb US Open champion's length...anything that can get this individual off the golf course is a plus. I simply do not believe anyone can put on body bulk like he did in such a short period of time.

    • HandOfBob replied:
      I managed it first lock-down without leaving the sofa.

  • Not rocket science, why do these big thumpers struggle more on British style courses? They are set up differently, bunker layouts, rough etc. We all love to see big boomers, but make it less easy for them with punishing conditions when they go off line, like they do so very often.

  • Putters need shortening too. They say you can no longer 'anchor' the putter but if your hand is buried into your chest and holding the putter it adds up to the same thing. If an occasional golfer rocked up on a Saturday with a 5ft long putter you'd be a laughing stock - and it wouldn't fit in your golf bag!

    • Mistermiggs replied:
      It's against the rules to bury your hand in your chest, that IS anchoring. There must be no contact with the arms or hands against the chest. Contact with loose clothing is allowed as long as it is not providing an anchor point, which if it is loose, I struggle to see how it can.

  • Golf is a point to point game, it is no good being able to hit it 300+ yards if you can't get it in the hole in less shots than your opponents.

  • Just limit the number of clubs allowed in the bag depending upon the perceived difficulty of the course.

    • HandOfBob replied:
      I seen a video of John Rahm playing a lob shot with a 4 iron recently.. Might not be enough.

  • Won’t make much of a difference. People talk about the ball, I say nonsense. Best thing to do is is reduce the CC size of the club head down. People say “oh but I hit my 10 year old driver just as far as my new shiny one” - you may well do when out the middle but the mishits will be miles less based on the testing I’ve done. Go back to the R300 days of sub 400 CC driver heads

  • It's time for an official ball. Every other sport has one, so why not golf.

    • HandOfBob replied:
      £££/$$$

  • Clubs and Balls need regulating but I see no reason whatsoever why the unelected undemocratic R&A should be interfering in Mens Professional Golf

    • golfrants replied:
      They don't, at least unilaterally. They, along with the USGA, are the sports governing body.

      Between them I think they try to do right by the sport at the professional and amateur level.

  • Hard to see how they can limit the advantage off the tee that athletes will always have. The best player in the world (Justin Thomas) is not short off the tee and one just hopes that the most skilled players can win their fair share.

    • VTID replied:
      3rd best according to the world rankings

