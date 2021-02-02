Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bryson DeChambeau bulked up his muscle mass in an effort to hit the ball further

Bryson DeChambeau has welcomed a proposed rule change that would prevent him using a longer driver in his quest for more distance at the Masters.

The US Open champion is "flattered" that he is being associated with the move to reduce the maximum length of golf clubs from 48 to 46 inches.

"I think I might be pushing them a bit," said the world number eight.

"I'm going to do what that they say is legal and find the best way to play for me under the rules of golf."

The proposals are part of the latest development proposed by governing bodies the R&A and United States Golf Association (USGA).

DeChambeau experimented with a 48-inch shaft on his driver in the build up to last November's Masters, but ultimately stuck with his standard 45½-inch driver for the Augusta tournament.

The R&A and USGA have signalled that a new local rule will be introduced after a consultation period which ends on 4 March. Regulations limiting the length of clubs are expected to be in place prior to the Masters in April.

"I welcome it as long as they don't change the human element," added DeChambeau, who is playing in this week's Saudi Invitational event on the European Tour.

"I'm not worried about it. There's no issues.

"It's funny, I'm sure there's a lot of excitement about me having a potentially controversial thought on it but I don't. I think it's a really cool thought process.

"It's a little flattering in a sense, because I did talk about that 48-inch driver for so long, and it just didn't work for me the way I wanted it to.

"As it's played out, I think it's really cool to see that there's some change off of the conversations that I've had."

DeChambeau, who regularly powers tee shots in excess of 330 yards, is unconcerned by further plans by the governing bodies to bring in equipment rules aimed at limiting distance.

The authorities are concerned that golf balls are flying too far, making the challenge of some established courses too easy. Other layouts have been extended to cope with the distances players such as DeChambeau can achieve.

"The person that can swing it the fastest will always have an advantage, even on courses that are short," said the American. "I'm literally hitting six-iron off the tee compared to somebody's hybrid or sometimes three-wood or whatever.

"So no matter what way you look at it, from a swing speed perspective, the person that could swing it the fastest and control it the best is going to have a greater advantage."

DeChambeau added: "If they say you can't grip it a certain way or you can't have a certain look to your swing, that's when I would say it would be too far.

"But other than that, as long as it's all about equipment, we've all got to play under the same rules."