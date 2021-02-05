Last updated on .From the section Golf

McDowell ended a near six-year wait for a European Tour victory in this event last year

Graeme McDowell is 10 shots off the lead after play was suspended for bad light on the second day of the Saudi International.

The Northern Irishman shot his second consecutive level-par 70 as he defends the title he won last year.

McDowell hit five birdies on Friday, but his round also included four bogeys and a double bogey.

New Zealand's Ryan Fox and Stephen Gallagher of Scotland are tied for the lead on 10 under.

Fox hit 65 for the second day in a row while Gallagher is on the same score after having played 12 holes of his second round before play was suspended.

Andy Sullivan, Bernd Wiesberger, Marcus Kinhult and Dustin Johnson are tied for third on eight under, with Kinhult and Johnson having played 16 and 14 holes respectively.

David Horsey, having led after the opening round, is tied for seventh on seven under but still has six holes to play.

Round two will restart at 04:30 GMT on Saturday.