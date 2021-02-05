Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scotland's Stephen Gallacher is 10 under after day two of the Saudi International

Saudi International - second-round leaderboard -10 S Gallacher (Sco), R Fox (NZ); -8 A Sullivan (Eng), B Wiesberger (Aut), M Kinhult (Swe), D Johnson (US); -7 C Hill (Sco), T Fleetwood (Eng), J Rose (Eng), V Perez (Fra), D Horsey (Eng) Selected others : -4 I Poulter (Eng), B DeChambeau (US), L Westwood (Eng); -3 S Lowry (Ire), P Casey (Eng), P Mickelson (US); Level G McDowell (NI)

Scotsman Stephen Gallacher is the joint leader of the Saudi International with six holes to play of his rain-delayed second round at Royal Greens.

The 46-year-old made three birdies on day two - which was affected by rare heavy rain - and is 10 under, as is New Zealand's Ryan Fox, who shot 65.

England's Andy Sullivan matched his first round of 66 to lie joint third.

World number one and 2019 winner Dustin Johnson is also eight under with four holes remaining of his second round.

"To be sitting near the top of this leaderboard is always a good thing. It's a pretty strong field this week," said Fox, 34.

"I'm very happy. It's been a really solid couple of days of ball striking and I saw a few putts go in both days, which was nice."

Having equalled the course record of 61 on day one, England's David Horsey made consecutive bogeys on the 13th and 14th to finish day two in fourth on seven under with six holes to play.

England's Tommy Fleetwood is on the same total after he chose to complete the 18th after play was suspended - only to find water with his second shot and make his only bogey of the day.

American Bryson DeChambeau plus England's Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood are four under with last week's winner Paul Casey and Phil Mickelson a shot further back.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell - the winner here in 2020 - is level par.

Players have faced criticism for participating in the Saudi International due to criticism from human rights groups who believe sport is being used by the country to bury their human rights record.