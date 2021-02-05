Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy carded six birdies in his four-under-par round on Friday

Rory McIlroy is seven behind leader Xander Schauffele at the halfway stage of the Phoenix Open after firing a second-round four-under-par 67.

After his opening 70, McIlroy dropped an early shot on Friday but four birdies got to him to four under par for the tournament by the turn.

He had to hole a 40-foot putt to rescue par at 11th after finding a cactus bush off the tee and taking a penalty drop.

Birdies on 15 and 17 were partially offset by a bogey in between.

McIlroy squandered a couple of other great birdies chances including at the par-five 13th where he narrowly missed another cactus bush off the tee but was still able to manoeuvre his second shot to just short of the green.

After starting the day sharing 50th place, McIlroy will go into the weekend action in a tie for 27th spot.

Schauffele, who was one of McIlroy's playing partners, moved to 12 under par after a 64 as he leads US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker and 2011 US PGA champion Keegan Bradley by a shot.

Stricker, 53, is attempting to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history.

Americans Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are two off the pace along with South Korea's Lee Kyoung-Hoon.

After his top-10 finish at the Dubai Desert Classic last week, European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington missed the cut by five shots after a 73 left him on two over.

Despite the global pandemic, a reduced daily crowd of 5,000 spectators is being allowed in the Arizona tournament, which is normally renowned for a raucous atmosphere with it being staged over the Super Bowl weekend.