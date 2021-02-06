Last updated on .From the section Golf

McDowell ended a near six-year wait for a European Tour victory in this event last year

Defending champion Graeme McDowell squeezed into the third round at the Saudi International on the cut mark of level par.

With the second round not concluded on Friday, McDowell had to wait until Saturday to see whether his total would be enough after consecutive 70s.

That left him 10 behind leaders Scotland's Stephen Gallacher and New Zealander Ryan Fox.

Ardlgass man Cormac Sharvin also made the cut on one under after a 70 and 69.

Open champion Shane Lowry was seven off the pace after firing a second-round 67.

Gallacher and Fox led world number one Dustin Johnson by one shot with Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger, Andy Sullivan and first-round leader David Horsey two off the pace.

Englishman Horsey followed his opening 61 with a 71.

McDowell's first European Tour victory in six years 12 months ago moved him back into the world's top 50 but the 41-year-old has struggled for form since tournament golf returned last summer after the first lockdown.