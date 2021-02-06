Last updated on .From the section Golf

Cormac Sharvin will be hoping for a good final round to move him up the Race to Dubai standings

Cormac Sharvin moved up the Saudi International field after a fine 66 but holder Graeme McDowell's struggles continued with a three-over-par 73.

McDowell's round left him sharing last place of the 76 players to make the cut as he finished on three over.

Sharvin's six-birdie 66 improved him to five under and he will go into the final day sharing 31st place and with the prospect of a decent cheque.

The Ardglass man is eight shots behind leader world number one Dustin Johnson.

Despite taking a double bogey six on the 13th after finding water with his approach shot, Johnson matched Sharvin's 66 to take a two-shot lead over France's Victor Perez.

The US star won the inaugural Saudi event in 2019 and was runner-up to McDowell 12 months ago.

Recent Abu Dhabi Championship winner Tyrrell Hatton is sharing third spot three off the pace in a group which also has US Ryder Cup player Tony Finau, England's Andy Sullivan and Denmark's former Irish Open champion Soren Kjeldsen.

Second-round leaders Steven Gallacher and Ryan Fox both lost ground with the Scotsman firing a 72 to fall four behind Johnson and the New Zealander one better off on nine under.

Open champion Shane Lowry is in a share of 23rd spot after a second successive 67 improved him to six under.

McDowell's first European Tour victory in six years 12 months ago moved him back into the world's top 50 but the 41-year-old has struggled for form since tournament golf returned last summer after the first lockdown.