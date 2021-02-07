Last updated on .From the section Golf

Koepka, who last won on the PGA Tour in 2019, shot rounds of 68, 66, 66 and 65 on the way to victory

Phoenix Open - final leaderboard -19 B Koepka (US); -18 K Lee (Kor), X Schauffele (US); -17 C Ortiz (Mex), J Spieth (US), S Stricker (US); -16 M NeSmith (US), A Putnam (US), S Scheffler (US) Selected others: -14 L Oosthuizen (SA), -13 R McIlroy, J Rahm (Spa) Leaderboard

American Brooks Koepka carded a final-round 65 to secure victory at the Phoenix Open.

The four-time major winner made two eagles, three birdies and one bogey in his six-under-par round as he finished on 19 under overall at TPC Scottsdale.

South Korea's Kyoung-Hoon Lee (68) and American Xander Schauffele (71) tied for second, one shot behind.

Schauffele had led overnight with Jordan Spieth, who finished on 17 under after a closing 72.

American James Hahn was in a promising position at the turn but shot four bogeys in his final eight holes, finishing with a 69 which left him 15 under for the tournament.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy finished six shots behind winner Koepka after a final-round 64.

"I love this place. This golf course is always fun. It feels good," said Koepka, who hit three birdies and an eagle on the back nine.

"I like the way I finished it off - I hit a lot of quality shots down the stretch.

"To hit golf shots like I'm accustomed to seeing and when the pressure is on is a good feeling."