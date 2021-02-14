Jordan Spieth's mixed round included a bogey on the 10th, where his tee shot bounced into a volunteer's bag

Pebble Beach Pro-Am third-round leaderboard -13 J Spieth (US); -11 R Knox (Sco), P Cantlay, D Berger, N Lashley, T Hoge (all US) Selected others: -10 P Casey (Eng), J Day (Aus); -7 T Lewis (Eng), J Dufner (US) Full leaderboard

Jordan Spieth maintained his lead in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am after a one-under 71 on day three in California.

The former world number one, now ranked 69, has a two-shot cushion over a group including Scotland's Russell Knox as he seeks a first win since the 2017 Open.

The three-time major winner, 27, made three birdies and four bogeys before the American holed out for eagle on the 16th to get to 13 under.

"It's just Jordan doing Jordan things," said Daniel Berger, two shots behind.

"As it landed, it was exactly where I was trying to hit it. It was certainly a bonus for it to drop," added Spieth of the shot that ultimately gave him his two-stroke advantage going into the final round.

"It's a good lesson to learn for Sunday, how quickly things can change out here."

It was Spieth's second eagle of the week, the Ryder Cup player having holed out on the 10th during his opening round of 65.

American Berger made an eagle on the fourth and was on 13 under with Spieth before a double bogey on the 18th saw him finish level par for the day and 11 under for the tournament.

Knox is also 11 under after a three-under 69 while Americans Patrick Cantlay, Nate Lashley and Tom Hoge are also in the five-way tie for second.

In-form Englishman Paul Casey and Australian Jason Day - like Spieth another former world number one and major champion who has endured lean times of late - are both just three behind Spieth.

Spieth gained the lead on day two - the first time he has been out in front at the halfway stage of a PGA Tour event since the 2017 Northern Trust.

The Texan was joint leader after the third round of last week's Phoenix Open - the first time he had been in such a position after 54 holes since the 2018 Open - but finished tied for fourth place, his first top-20 finish since the Memorial last July.

"Over the last two weeks I'm finally consistently doing things that I've wanted to do for a long time," said Spieth, who is only a US PGA title away from claiming the Grand Slam but who has struggled for form for more than two years.

"The more you continue to do that, the bounces go your way, like the hole out did on 16.

"Someone may do that to me on Sunday or come shoot a 64 or something. I mean, it's golf, and it's Pebble Beach.

"You can go low and it can also be really challenging. What I'm asking for is a chance to win the tournament on 18."