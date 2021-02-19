Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy has produced slow starts in several of his tournaments since golf returned last summer after the first lockdown

Rory McIlroy is nine behind leader Sam Burns at the Genesis Open in California after hitting a disappointing opening two-over-par 73.

McIlroy turned in level par after carding two birdies and two bogeys but failed to pick up any shots on his second nine as he bogeyed 10 and 15.

Padraig Harrington, playing his first event since testing positive for Covid-19, was two further back after a 75.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick shares second spot two behind US player Burns.

Fitzpatrick was joined on five under by another American Max Homa.

McIlroy's round continued his pattern of slow starts to many of his tournaments since golf resumed last summer after the first lockdown.

A closing 64 saw him eventually finish in a share of 13th spot - six behind winner Brooks Koepka - during his most recent event in Phoenix after he had started the day 12 off the pace.

Two weeks on, he has already left himself with much work to do to get into any kind of contention as he stands in a share of 85th spot going into Friday's action.

World number Dustin Johnson is a group on three under which also includes Koepka, Jordan Spieth and 2019 Open champion Francesco Molinari, who continued his recent resurgence in his 68.

Defending champion Adam Scott is five off the pace after an opening 69.