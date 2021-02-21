Last updated on .From the section Golf

Homa carded a bogey-free 66 in the final round

Genesis Invitational final leaderboard -12 T Finau (US), M Homa (US) (Homa won at 1st extra hole) ; -11 S Burns (US); -9 C Smith (Aus); -7 J Rahm (Spa), V Hovland (Nor), M Fitzpatrick (Eng) Selected others: -6 F Molinari (Ita), D Johnson (US)

American Max Homa won his second PGA Tour title by beating Tony Finau in a play-off in the Genesis Invitational.

The 30-year-old world number 91 missed a three-foot putt at the 72nd hole that would have sealed the title but won at the second extra hole with a par.

Finau, seeking a first PGA Tour win since 2016, had matched him on 12 under after a closing 64 at storied Riviera.

Another American, unheralded Sam Burns, who led from day one into the back nine on Sunday, was third on 11 under.

World number 149 Burns, five shots ahead at the halfway stage, needed to complete five holes on Sunday morning after Saturday's delays because of strong winds.

He carded a 74 to lead by two going into the final 18 holes and was still two ahead at the turn before three dropped shots in four holes cost the 24-year-old dearly as he shot 69 to finish third, two ahead of Australian Cameron Smith.

Under cloudless skies at Riviera, world number one Dustin Johnson and Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick were in the final group with Burns but none of the trio could make forward progress.

Fitzpatrick closed with a modest 71 to finish tied for fifth on seven under with fellow Europeans Jon Rahm (66) of Spain and Norway's Viktor Hovland (67) while Johnson (72) was a shot further back alongside resurgent Italian Francesco Molinari, the former Open champion.