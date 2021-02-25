Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy settled after an inconsistent front nine at the Concession

Rory McIlroy is three shots off clubhouse leaders Webb Simpson and Matthew Fitzpatrick at the WGC-Workday Championship at the Concession.

McIlroy carded a first round of 69 to end the day three-under-par in Florida.

The Northern Irishman is competing in his first tournament after missing his first cut since the Open in 2019 at the Genesis Invitational.

Shane Lowry, the Open champion that year at Royal Portrush, is tied for 36th after hitting level par.

Brooks Koepka, Billy Horschel and Sergio Garcia are one shot back from Simpson and Fitzpatrick in a tightly-contested front group.

Four-time major winner McIlroy had an inconsistent front nine which included three bogeys and two birdies in the opening five holes. Par on the sixth followed by a birdie steadied his round and the 31-year-old sunk three further birdies after the turn to stay in touch with the leading duo.

Victory would make McIlroy the second player after Dustin Johnson to have won all four World Golf Championship titles. He won the Bridgestone Invitational in 2014 and triumphed at the Cadillac Match Play the following year. He beat Xander Schauffele in a play-off at the HSBC Championship in 2019 to make it a hat-trick to WGC victories.