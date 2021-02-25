Last updated on .From the section Golf

Annika Sorenstam retired in 2008 and is third on the all-time list of LPGA titles with 72

LPGA Gainbridge Championship leaderboard -7 L Ko (NZ), -5 N Koerstz Madsen (Den), N Korda (US), -4 Lin Xiyu (Chn), Ko Jin-young (Kor), J Kupcho (USA), G Lopez (Mex), N Broch Larsen (Den), R O'Toole (USA),M Khang (US) Selected others: +3 A Sorenstam (Swe)

Annika Sorenstam finished three over par in her first round of a Tour event for 13 years at the LPGA Gainbridge Championship in Florida.

Sweden's 10-time major winner, back at 50 having retired aged 37 to start a family, is 10 shots behind leader Lydia Ko who shot a seven-under 65.

Sorenstam is tied for 77th spot and looking to avoid Friday's cut.

Florida-based Sorenstam won the first of her 72 LPGA victories in 1995, two years before Ko was born.

New Zealander Ko, who started the day with an eagle on the opening par-four hole, leads America's Nelly Korda and Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen by two shots.