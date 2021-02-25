Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephanie Meadow held off the challenge of English star Charley Hull to win the women's event by one shot in 2019

This year's men's and women's World Invitational event in Northern Ireland will have full European Tour status in addition to being sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour.

The inaugural World Invitational in 2019 had European Challenge Tour status and also a strong women's field.

This year's event at Galgorm Castle and Massereene will see 288 players competing for equal prize money.

The $2.35m event takes place from 28 July to 1 August.

The men's tournament will form part of the European Tour's 2021 UK Swing, taking in tournaments in Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England across July and August and will have Ryder Cup points available for players chasing places in the European team at Whistling Straits.

It will be the first time an event of this format is tri-sanctioned by the European Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour in the northern hemisphere - following in the footsteps of the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia.

Meadow to be joined in field by other LPGA stars

The increase in status of the women's event should see Northern Ireland's 2019 women's winner and Galgorm Castle's touring professional Stephanie Meadow being joined in the field by a host of other LPGA stars.

The women's tournament will have Solheim Cup points on offer for both the Europe and USA teams in addition to counting towards the rankings on the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour.

ISPS Handa founder and chairman, Dr Haruhisa Handa said he was thrilled to continue supporting an "event which epitomises our belief in the power of sport to unite communities and break down barriers".

"To see the tournament grow to a European Tour and LPGA sanctioned event is a testament to the importance of providing equal playing opportunities for men and women.

"I am grateful to the dedication to this cause by all tournament partners; Modest! Golf, Galgorm, European Tour, LPGA and LET."

Northern Ireland's Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the decision to stage the tournament again after Coronavirus lead to the cancellation of last year's event was a "ringing endorsement for golf" in the province.

"Following the recent successes of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2019 and last year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm, I have no doubt this event will further strengthen Northern Ireland's reputation for delivering high-profile international competitions," added the minister.

Pop star Niall Horan's Modest Golf agency are centrally involved in the World Invitational which was first played in 2019

Horan's Modest Golf centrally involved

Pop star Niall Horan's management company Modest Golf will again be centrally involved in the organisation of the event and he described Friday's announcement as a "key moment for professional golf in this part of the world".

"The message behind the tournament perfectly aligns with Modest Golf's ethos of providing opportunities for all and ensuring golf is a game for everyone," added Horan, whose company recently announced a new partnership with the R&A," said the One Direction star.

"I have been attending European Tour events for as long as I can remember. To host a co-sanctioned LPGA Tour and European Tour event on the island of Ireland gives me so much pride and I cannot wait to return to the amazing Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort this summer, the perfect venue to host such a tournament."

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley and LPGA commissioner Michael Whan both praised ISPS Handa's "vision" in backing the event.

"Galgorm Castle was a hugely popular addition to our Race to Dubai schedule in 2020 and we are all looking forward to returning there in July," added Pelley.

The LPGA commissioner added: "To have the best women and men compete alongside each other at the same venue for the same purse, is exciting for fans and it showcases what is great about this global game."

Ladies European Tour chief Alexandra Armas said the event would offer "a unique platform which will no doubt raise the game and inspire more women and girls to take up the sport."