Morikawa won the 2020 US PGA Championship

WGC-Workday Championship final leaderboard -18 C Morikawa (US); -15 B Horschel (US), B Koepka (US), V Hovland (Nor); -14 S Scheffler (US); -12 R McIlroy (NI), L Oosthuizen (SA), W Simpson (US); Selected others: -11 P Reed (US); -10 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -9 T Finau (US); -8 H Matsuyama (Jpn), J Thomas (US); -7 A Rai (Eng); -6 B DeChambeau (US), T Hatton (Eng)

American Collin Morikawa hit a three-under-par final round of 69 to win the WGC-Workday Championship by three shots at The Concession in Florida.

The 24-year-old led by two overnight and, after bogeying the second, carded four birdies to win on 18 under.

Norway's Viktor Hovland finished with a 67 to end joint second on 15 under with Americans Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel, who both shot two-under 70s.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy closed with a 71 to finish on 12 under.

McIlroy was four shots off Morikawa going into the last day but struggled to get a challenge going with a round which included five birdies and four bogeys.

"What a week," said Morikawa, the 2020 US PGA Championship winner, who has now won four PGA Tour titles in 19 months.

"I was working on so much the past couple of weeks. My game felt so good and I'm so excited right now."

The year's first World Golf Championship event in Bradenton replaced the WGC-Mexico Championship, which was cancelled because of Covid-19 concerns.