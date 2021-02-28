Nelly Korda wins fourth Tour title at LPGA Gainbridge Championship

Nelly Korda
Korda celebrated the win with her family including her sister Jessica, who finished the tournament in 31st place
LPGA Gainbridge Championship final leaderboard
-16 N Korda (US), -13 A Thompson (US), L Ko (NZ), -11 JY Ko (Kor), -10 P Tavatanakit (Tha), S Kemp (Aus)
Selected others: -5 G Hall (Eng), +1 B Law (Eng), +2 C Hull (Eng), +13 A Sorenstam (Swe)
Full leaderboard

Nelly Korda eased to her fourth LPGA Tour title with a three-shot victory at the Gainbridge Championship in Florida.

The American had a one-shot lead going in to Sunday but three birdies in the first six holes helped keep her clear of her rivals as she finished with a three-under 69 and 16 under total.

American Lexi Thompson (68) and New Zealand's Lydia Ko (69) finished joint second on 13 under.

"I didn't play good golf, I just stayed solid," said 22-year-old Korda.

"I honestly don't know how I did it. It was definitely very stressful. Winning in front of my parents was a first too, so that was really nice."

Korda's elder sister Jessica won the LPGA Tour's previous event, the season-opening Tournament of Champions in January.

World number one South Korea's Ko Jin-young, was in fourth place on 11 under alongside Angel Yin of the United States.

Georgia Hall was the top British player, closing with a 71 for a five-under total and a share of 21st place.

Annika Sorenstam, who was making a surprise first Tour appearance in 13 years, finished the tournament on 13 over.

The 50-year-old Swede, a 10-time major winner, recorded five bogeys and one birdie for a four-over-par 76 on the final day.

