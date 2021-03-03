Rory McIlroy finished sixth at the WGC-Workday Championship last weekend

Rory McIlroy has said he is "feeling a little better" about his game ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

McIlroy, 31, finished sixth at the WGC-Workday Championship at the Concession last weekend after missing the cut at the Genesis Invitational.

He won the title at Bay Hill in 2018 and has finished no worse than tied-sixth in each of the last four years.

"I finished decent last week and hopefully can build on that this week," said the Northern Irishman.

"I didn't have a great week at Riviera a couple weeks ago, but then had a bit of a better week last week at the Concession. Still trying to iron out a couple of things that I feel like I can do better.

"But I saw some positive signs last week and coming back to a course where you've had some good memories that always helps too when you sort of feel a little bit better about yourself."

McIlroy was tied-fifth behind winner Tyrrell Hatton in 2020 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and says Bay Hill "is a wonderful course".

"I first played this event back in 2015. I probably should have played it sooner, but I just never was able to get the chance," said the four-time major winner.

"So I said in 2015, when I first played, that I'll try to never miss it again and I've kept my word up until this point. I played well here in the past, it's nice to be a past champion and looking forward to another great week here in Orlando."