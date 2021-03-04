Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy won the tournament at Bay Hill in 2018

Rory McIlroy finished on six under after an impressive opening round of 66 to take the early clubhouse lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Northern Irishman fired seven birdies - including five in a row on his back nine - and one bogey to set the clubhouse target on Thursday.

At six under par in Florida, McIlroy led by one from US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Jason Kokrak was on four under with Martin Laird another stroke back.

More to follow.