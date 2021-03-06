Last updated on .From the section Golf

Westwood celebrates his third-round performance with girlfriend and caddy Helen Storey

Arnold Palmer Invitational third-round leaderboard -11 L Westwood (Eng); -10 B DeChambeau (US), C Conners (Can); -9 K Bradley (US), J Spieth (US); -8 T Fleetwood (Eng); -7 D Ghim (US), J Janewattananond (Tha), R Werenski (US), R McIlroy (NI); Selected others: -6 T Hatton (Eng); -5 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), P Casey (Eng); -4 D Willett (Eng), M Laird (Sco); -3 P Harrington (Ire), I Poulter (Eng) Full leaderboard

Lee Westwood shot a superb seven-under-par 65 to move into the lead going into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

The Englishman is 11 under - one ahead of halfway leader Corey Conners and Bryson DeChambeau at Bay Hill.

Canadian Conners carded a 71, while American DeChambeau's 68 included a huge 370-yard drive on his way to a birdie at the par-five sixth.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is four off the lead after a round of 72.

On an eventful day, American Jordan Spieth and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond shot a hole-in-one - Spieth at the second and Janewattananond at the 14th.

Westwood, playing in the event for the 14th time, started Saturday five shots behind Conners.

Westwood, 47, opened with a birdie and, although he dropped a shot at the second, made four birdies in a five-hole stretch from the fourth.

Three more birdies on the back nine, plus an eagle at the 16th, put him in contention for his first PGA Tour win since the St Jude Classic in 2010.

DeChambeau showed his power at the sixth, opting not to follow the fairway but instead taking a line over the lake that needed more than 300 yards of carry and leaving him 70 yards from the hole.

"I was definitely nervous," he said. "I caught it pretty solid, and it was definitely 10 mph downwind. I was like, 'go!' I didn't know how else to react."