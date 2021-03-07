Rhys Enoch: Welshman wins on golf's Sunshine Tour
Last updated on .From the section Golf
Welsh golfer Rhys Enoch has won the Sunshine Tour's Kit Kat Group Pro-Am after finishing the tournament with three straight birdies.
Enoch, 32, shot a final round 67 to finish on 12 under par, one stroke clear of South African duo Dean Burmester and Jake Redman, who missed a putt on the last to force a play-off.
It is the second Sunshine Tour victory of Enoch's career following the 2018 Cape Town Open.
He won on the Challenge Tour in 2019.
The Kit Kat Group Pro-Am was played at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club.