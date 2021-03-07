Rhys Enoch: Welshman wins on golf's Sunshine Tour

Rhys Enoch played at the 2019 US Open and the Open in 2018
Welsh golfer Rhys Enoch has won the Sunshine Tour's Kit Kat Group Pro-Am after finishing the tournament with three straight birdies.

Enoch, 32, shot a final round 67 to finish on 12 under par, one stroke clear of South African duo Dean Burmester and Jake Redman, who missed a putt on the last to force a play-off.

It is the second Sunshine Tour victory of Enoch's career following the 2018 Cape Town Open.

He won on the Challenge Tour in 2019.

The Kit Kat Group Pro-Am was played at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club.

