Leona Maguire carded carded six birdies in a closing 70 - which included picking up strokes on her final two holes

Drive On Championship final-round leaderboard -15 A Ernst (US); -10 J Kupcho (US); -8 J Coleman (US); -7 IG Chun (S Kor); -6 A Valenzuela (Swi; -5 L Maguire (Ire), D Kanga (US); Selected others: -4 C Hull (Eng), L Ko (NZ), J Korda (US); Level M Reid (Eng); +1 S Meadow (NI); +3 S Popov (Ger); +7 B Law (Eng); +12 L Davies (Eng) Full leaderboard

Ireland's Leona Maguire achieved the second top-10 finish of her LPGA career as she shared sixth place in the Drive On Championship in Florida.

After starting the day tied for 11th, the 26-year-old's closing two-under-par 70 moved her up the field.

Her five-under-par total left the Cavan woman 10 shots behind winner US player Austin Ernst who finished five ahead of compatriot Jennifer Kupcho.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow finished tied 34th on one over.

Meadow shot a closing 72 which included two birdies and two bogeys.

Maguire fought back brilliantly from two opening bogeys as she carded three successive birdies from the fifth.

Two further bogeys and a birdie left her level par for the day standing on the 17th tee but Maguire birdied the two closing holes to guarantee her top-10 finish as she shared sixth with American Danielle Kang.

The 26-year-old Irishwoman's only previous LPGA top-10 came at the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia last year when she shared fourth place.

Maguire's performance will move her into the top 20 in this season's LPGA rankings and will also improve her world ranking which was 167th heading into the event.

The Cavan woman is in her second season on the LPGA Tour and after comfortably retaining her card in 2020, she said she would be targeting a first victory this year.

Her form could also see her move into the frame for a Solheim Cup spot with six picks available to European captain Catriona Matthew for the match in Ohio in early September.

England's Charley Hull finished in a share of eighth spot - on four under - after a closing 70 with her compatriot Mel Reid tied for 28th on level par after a 74.