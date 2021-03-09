Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tyler Koivisto won last year's NI Open at Galgorm Castle

Cairndhu Golf Club has been named as the venue for the 2021 Northern Ireland Open.

The 36-hole strokeplay event will take place at the Co Antrim venue on 14 and 15 June.

The competition will give men and women the chance to qualify for the ISPS Handa World Invitational event that is taking place at Galgorm from 29 July-1 August.

US player Tyler Koivisto won the 2020 Northern Ireland Open.

The ISPS Handa World Invitational event is being presented by Modest! Golf, which is owned by Irish pop star Niall Horan.

"I am so delighted that we are able to offer a qualifying event for the ISPS Handa World Invitational in partnership with the Clutch Pro Tour," Horan explained.

"We hope this year's NI Open provides golfers with a route to compete and qualify for one of the most exciting and unique events on the LPGA, LET and European Tour schedule."