Players Championship: Bryson DeChambeau thwarted by new PGA Tour rule at Sawgrass

The 18th hole at Sawgrass
The normal route is to follow the fairway to the right of the lake, while DeChambeau considered aiming left over the trees
Players Championship
Date:11-14 March Venue: Stadium Course, Sawgrass, Florida
Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary - Saturday: 21:00 GMT and Sunday: 20:00. Live text commentary of final two rounds on BBC Sport website from 19:00, with in-play highlights

The PGA Tour has introduced an internal out-of-bounds at Sawgrass to ensure Bryson DeChambeau does not take an unusual route to the 18th green at this week's Players Championship.

The US Open champion considered hitting his tee shot to the left of the water and onto the ninth fairway, rather than following the hole's natural path.

The PGA Tour said the decision was made for the "safety" of spectators.

Teenager Jeevan Sihota hit the shot at the 2020 Junior Players Championship.

The Canadian did not try the shot in practice but in round one set himself up to take it on.

"My playing competitors thought I was lining up to hit a big slice," the 16-year-old told the Golf Channel.

"The line is the right edge of tree. I knew if I hit it 350 yards, I could get past it.

"It's a lot wider target to hit. I knew I had speeds capable of doing it, so I figured why not? It leaves you a better angle into the green and basically takes the water out of play. It takes the big mistakes out of play."

Shilota hit his tee shot safely onto the ninth fairway in each of the three rounds of the tournament and registered a birdie and two bogeys.

The par-four 18th on the Stadium Course is a 460-yard hole that has water between the tee and green to the left of the fairway.

Before the PGA Tour's announcement, 27-year-old DeChambeau said: "I'll probably give it a try, but it's most likely not going to happen.

"If there are stands there, there's really no reason to go for it, when I could just drive it 100 yards from the green if I get a good wind."

The American won his eighth PGA Tour event last week, holding off England's Lee Westwood to claim the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Florida by one shot.

However, he said he was not happy with how he played from tee to green, rating his overall play as a "C".

"From my perspective I just didn't feel like I had it all," the world number six said.

"My driving didn't feel great. My putting was obviously 'A', I'd give it an 'A', but my iron play was just not where I wanted it to be.

"By no means am I trying to cause anything by that, other than saying that I just was not hitting my best - the way I wanted to, last week.

"I think I haven't really won with everything firing on all cylinders, but then again, you have to have some luck. For example, with making putts from 40, 50 feet, that's a little lucky.

"You have to have luck go your way in order to win tournaments, and that's what happened last week, and hopefully that can keep going on and we can keep figuring out more with the iron play and driving and wedging."

DeChambeau will play with world number one Dustin Johnson, the Masters champion, and US PGA champion Collin Morikawa in the first two rounds at Sawgrass..

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is the defending champion. He won the event in 2019 and last year's tournament was halted after round one because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

Join the conversation

32 comments

  • Comment posted by vwg, today at 14:08

    I do this all the time when playing golf....unintentionally of course!

  • Comment posted by arfurpops, today at 14:06

    nothing to do with spectators but bdc
    Its his own fault he's doing something different and exciting
    But the plus 4s brigade cannot stand it

  • Comment posted by the gog, today at 14:03

    The PGA Tour said the decision was made for the "safety" of spectators.

    What spectators are those then?

    • Reply posted by The Laser Show, today at 14:07

      The Laser Show replied:
      20% of normal capacity allowed at a Sawgrass this week. So circa 8,000 spectators in attendance each day.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 14:01

    Important issues need to be discussed...

  • Comment posted by knackersinc, today at 13:58

    everything about this guy irks. always looking to shift any little thing to his advantage, like some kind of street operator, i can't stand him and look forward to his john daly type fade from attention. gimmicks don't last.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 13:52

    Spoilsports

    • Reply posted by Wee Brian, today at 13:55

      Wee Brian replied:
      Just realised I posted an identical tweet to Leslie Thornton. I’m away to lie down.

  • Comment posted by Wildwood, today at 13:47

    BDCs ability to hit huge distances might finally make the R&A changes the rules and reduce the distance the ball travels.
    Whilst it was entertaining to watch him drive over the lake last week, it made a nonsense of a par 5.
    Perhaps he could have kept schtum about the 18th this week. Might have been fun to watch.

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 13:46

    To be fair hitting deliberately onto another hole does sound like cheating. If it was over the water and onto the green then obviously no problems.

    • Reply posted by Billyhasagoat, today at 13:54

      Billyhasagoat replied:
      To be fair I smash it down the wrong fairway (that you can see people on) to take OOB out of play. Gives me a nightmare of a shot in mind you but I’d prefer making bogey that than 3 off the tee.

      Still don’t see the logic in BDC playing from there either. Like he said in the article but the BBC are just going down the click bait route.

  • Comment posted by Nicholas, today at 13:46

    Courses do have internal OOB, more often the case to prevent a sneaky shortcut.; but if hosting a pro tournament then the OOB does not apply. i have not heard any plausible explanation.

    • Reply posted by HABlet, today at 14:02

      HABlet replied:
      "Spectator safety" is of course a gigantic cop-out. Why not be honest and state the obvious that golf is meant to be played within the spirit of the game i.e using the fairways and greens provided for each hole.

  • Comment posted by BOD loves a Guinness, today at 13:43

    See borey said he needs a spark a couple of days ago, now he states the best years are ahead, the guy is slightly deluded. There will be another bottle job come Sunday, same old same old with this guy....

    • Reply posted by theknife, today at 13:53

      theknife replied:
      totally agree - talks a great story. 55

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 13:37

    Spoilsports.

  • Comment posted by theknife, today at 13:37

    Why waste a HYS on this nothing story?

    • Reply posted by Glozboy, today at 14:03

      Glozboy replied:
      This the BBC website, it's full of nothing stories nowadays

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 13:36

    Bryson has certainly stirred the pot,I think it’s great and exciting, if Rory can get his short iron play working, Bryson will be in his wake at Sawgrass!

    • Reply posted by theknife, today at 13:38

      theknife replied:
      Based on the last two years its not likely!

  • Comment posted by RSO, today at 13:35

    why not include an OHV map to highlight the point

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 13:32

    Doesn't look too far. He should go directly at the green.

    • Reply posted by HABlet, today at 14:06

      HABlet replied:
      It looks to me like a classic case of risk and reward. You can gain a lot by hitting a long tee shot, but the further you try to hit it, the greater the risk presented by the water. Should make for some fun if it is still close at the end of the last round.

  • Comment posted by Billyhasagoat, today at 13:28

    Nice to have 6 hours of coverage today before the tourney even begins. Outside of yesterday’s coverage.

    If he takes that shot on then I don’t see the benefit of having to hit across water to pins that would be tucked close to the water. But you can’t have someone smashing it into crowds intentionally

  • Comment posted by manticor, today at 13:23

    He sounds like a thoughtful politic guy. Not saying the obvious that the stands are there to stop him. Talk about kicking the can down the road.

