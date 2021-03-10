Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy said he was one of a number of golfers to have been in touch with Woods since the accident

Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods is "doing better" and could be home "in a week or so" after suffering serious injuries in a car accident.

The American 15-time major winner, 45, is recovering after suffering a fractured leg and shattered ankle in the crash last month.

McIlroy said Woods was in good spirits.

"Hopefully, if things go well over the next week or so he might be able to get home," McIlroy told the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in the United States.

McIlroy said Woods even dished out some criticism on his form, including a final round of 76 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

"I've spoken to him a little bit, he's doing better. I think all the guys have reached out to him," the Northern Irishman said.

"All of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point.

"He text me some words of encouragement before the final round of Bay Hill on Sunday and things didn't quite go to plan and he was the first one to text me and be like 'What's going on here?'

"So even from the hospital bed he's still giving me some heat."

McIlroy was among the players whom Woods thanked for the "touching" gesture of wearing his signature red and black for the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship, five days after his accident.