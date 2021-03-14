Players Championship: Justin Thomas edges Lee Westwood for victory

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments83

Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas recorded his 14th win on the PGA Tour
The Players Championship: final leaderboard
-14 J Thomas (US); -13 L Westwood (Eng); -12 B DeChambeau (US), B Harman (US); -11 P Casey (Eng), T Gooch (US); -10 C Conners (Can),
Selected others:-9 S Lowry (Ire); -8 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), S Garcia (Spa); -1 D Johnson (US), J Spieth (US)

Justin Thomas emerged on a hectic final day to win the Players Championship by one stroke as Lee Westwood finished runner-up for a second successive week.

The world number three produced some sensational golf to post a four-under 68 as he came from three back to win his 14th PGA Tour title on 14 under.

Westwood led heading into Sunday's action at TPC Sawgrass but was pegged back after a wobble on the front nine.

He finished one ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, who beat him last week.

American Brian Harman made three birdies on the back nine to also finish two back at 12 under par.

England's Paul Casey threatened to challenge but his five birdies were offset by three bogeys to leave him at 11 under par for the tournament.

American Talor Gooch also finished three off the pace set by 27-year-old Thomas, with Canada's Corey Conners a further stroke behind.

Thomas muscles in on final showdown

It was billed as the rematch, with Westwood and DeChambeau going head-to-head in the final group for the second week running on the PGA Tour.

The American edged to a one-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational seven days ago but it was Westwood who made a quick start on Sunday as he opened with a birdie.

What followed was madness. Westwood found the water at two and bogeyed, before slicing his tee shot at four into another water hazard, but only after DeChambeau - the longest driver on tour - had topped his tee shot 100 yards into a different body of water.

DeChambeau then leaked his third shot onto the cart path before making a wonderful recovery to escape with double bogey, while Westwood tidied up for just one dropped shot of his own.

The world number six birdied the seventh before both dropped again at eight, but when Westwood reclaimed his two-shot lead with a well-made birdie it at nine it looked like the rest of the field had failed to capitalise on their struggles.

Lee Westwood
Lee Westwood finished second for the second successive week on the PGA Tour

What golf's newest rivalry had not banked on was the sudden emergence of world number three Thomas, who bogeyed the eighth but surged into top spot after going birdie, birdie, eagle, birdie to reach 14 under par by the 12th and give himself a two-stroke lead.

Thomas had fired his way into contention with an eight-under 64 on Saturday, admitting afterwards he has experienced a "fair share of lows this season" and "a lot of stuff mentally that I've never had to deal with".

The American was dropped by clothing brand Ralph Lauren after television microphones picked up him using a homophobic slur during the Sentry Tour of Champions in Hawaii in January, while the 27-year-old also lost his grandfather earlier this year.

An uncharacteristic missed putt on the 14th, his first from inside three feet this season, saw his advantage cut to one before Westwood rejoined him in the lead with a superb birdie at 14, only for Thomas to hold his nerve and edge clear once more at 16.

US Open champion DeChambeau eagled the same hole to move within two of the Thomas but could not close the gap further and was left to rue his early double bogey.

Westwood has won 44 professional tournaments, claimed victories across four different decades and won the European Tour's order of merit title for the third time in December to become the oldest Race to Dubai champion.

But the 47-year-old has not won on the PGA Tour since June 2010 at the St. Jude Classic and after only parring the long 16th after two trips to the sand, he bogeyed 17 and the Players title was all but gone.

Thomas polished off a par at 18 to sign for a 68 and, despite Westwood making birdie at the last, register his first win since the WGC-St Jude Invitational in August.

"It's been a long year, but they (my family) are always so supportive of me," said Thomas. "When you are in a tough place mentally or don't feel as great, to have a support system like that is huge."

Westwood heading to Augusta to recover

Westwood, who turns 48 next month, has looked relaxed during his recent run of form, with his girlfriend Helen Storey on his bag, but said he felt like age was catching up with him on the final day in Florida.

The world number 31 is going to recuperate by taking his son, Sam, to play 36 holes at Augusta National for the first time this week. Sam will then be Westwood's caddie at next month's Masters.

"When you are in contention you would like to win every tournament you play in," said Westwood, whose 72 on Sunday was the only time he failed to break par all week.

"I didn't quite have my game - on Saturday I felt like my legs were just getting a bit tired and weak, [on Sunday] I didn't feel like I had my legs under me. I was hitting shots I don't usually hit.

"I battled all day, made some nice putts, slightly disappointed I didn't win but you can't be too unhappy with a second place at the Players Championship.

"It just shows I am playing really well and my game is still good enough to win out here. Something to work on and hopefully recharge the battery and keep this run going."

Comments

Join the conversation

84 comments

  • Comment posted by Maverick, today at 23:12

    Another magnificent performance from Westwood he just came up short Thomas played that bit better overall. That takes nothing away from Westwood who must go into this years majors with high hopes it will fall for him soon.

  • Comment posted by Billyhasagoat, today at 23:12

    TPC Sawgrass, Bay Hill, Concession, Riviera - can we please, as fans, have the players play these sorts of courses vs the -27 dross we’re subjected to in order to satisfy sponsors.

    Another cracking tourney.

  • Comment posted by Tomas 33, today at 23:12

    It was just a little painful to watch as Westwood got ahead on his downswing for too many drives and long irons.may have been a tad tired. Still a wonderful effort and as mentioned earlier he looks as if he is enjoying himself . I saw the video from 1997 when as a very fresh faced boy he beat Greg Norman in the Aus,Open. He has been at the top a long time. And seems a nice person.

  • Comment posted by TheFridge, today at 23:05

    Some things never change, knew he wouldn't get the job done.

    • Reply posted by Billyhasagoat, today at 23:09

      Billyhasagoat replied:
      Shut up Fridgey. Hacking it around Leighton Buzzard off 20 yeah?! Poor Lee, pales into your greatness

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 23:03

    Good coverage from Sky, but they need to get rid of McGinley.
    He’s so clueless, he frequently had me yelling at the TV.
    He seemed utterly oblivious to how close Thomas came to driving into the water on 18, despite all the close-ups of Thomas’s relieved reaction.

  • Comment posted by superglammy, today at 23:01

    5 year exemption and 3 years for majors would have been huge for him, such a shame,beating Bryson and still falling short

  • Comment posted by rooster booster, today at 23:01

    sawgrass golf club welcomes careful drivers

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 23:00

    Just about sums up Westwoods career. Gold's perennial nearly man.

    • Reply posted by vorpalblade, today at 23:04

      vorpalblade replied:
      Freudian slip

  • Comment posted by powell77 , today at 23:00

    OK. He may have not won a "Biggie" yet ... but, what a charming man. Him and that Major winning pal of his teaming up for the Ryder Cup on numerous occasions ... memorable. Is it me through?. Up until just now it was being posted as a two shot victory?. Is the red wine kicking in?.

  • Comment posted by Easters, today at 23:00

    JT deserved win and maybe corps such as RL will regret severely reprimanding rather than hastily dispensing with a decent guy who made a mistake. Titleist will now get the marketing boosts with one or two other sponsors! Westy didnt quite get over line but great to see him so happy on course with his "caddie." Great viewing overall and a few fans back too.

  • Comment posted by jc89, today at 22:55

    Tough for Westwood, just didn’t have his A game today, hung in there and battled though, showing some great form.

    Pleased for JT. Had a difficult time, some self inflicted, but comes across as a genuinely nice guy and a cracking player

  • Comment posted by Bigballer69, today at 22:55

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by valjester, today at 22:57

      valjester replied:
      Nick Faldo had a female caddy thirty years ago. Get with it.

  • Comment posted by valjester, today at 22:55

    Brilliant stuff from Thomas - thoroughly deserved win. He seems like a nice lad, too. Shame the interviewer made him cry asking about his grandfather. No need to upset him when he's pulled off one the biggest wins of his career.

  • Comment posted by Geordiemunro86, today at 22:53

    Westwood has unfortunately bottled it again, no coincidence he's never won a major.

    • Reply posted by MaksiNorway, today at 23:02

      MaksiNorway replied:
      Somebody had to shoot 64 and 68 to take him down by 1 shot this weekend.

  • Comment posted by kiwi62, today at 22:52

    Just finishing in the top 10 of a PGA tournament is so so difficult..... to finish 2nd two weeks on the trot in fields like these is world class so well done Lee Westwood. Most people have no comprehension of how difficult these courses are compared to a standard club course..really is a matter of inches and the skill on show reflects the hours put in...congratulations Justin Thomas - unbelievable

  • Comment posted by Hope in my Heart, today at 22:48

    That’s a real shame - so often the last pairing on Sunday watch each other rather than the rest - LW didn’t have his best game - I don’t know where this will take his OWGR - twenty something? - nearly 48 but nowhere near playing with the old boys. Well played Justin Thomas

  • Comment posted by the_priest08, today at 22:46

    So frustrating watching Lee Westwood, he's got the game, got the skill, just hasn't got the bottle in the big moments.

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 22:44

    A shout out for Shane Lowry who seems like a very decent fella and definitely has a good game of golf in him.

    Also impressed with Russ Knox and Marty Laird who made the cut whilst Bob packed his bags as he continues to shoot scores in the 70s every round, although not quite 80 yet.

    It's a brutal Tour to be playing on.

    A special mention to Viktor's mum who gave his son the 2 shot penalty too.

  • Comment posted by Flodden Field, today at 22:44

    As pleasing on the eye as she is, Helen Storey's greatest talent for Lee must surely be keeping him in a happy place on the course. He clearly relaxes with her on the bag.

    But could he do even better with an experienced caddy? Whatever, he's happy.

    • Reply posted by Doubledee, today at 22:56

      Doubledee replied:
      What a crass post, why post something so stupid?

  • Comment posted by CB0683, today at 22:43

    Feel for Lee Westwood. Great guy, great golfer. Close today and still playing good golf - long may it continue, even if people keep writing him off because of his age!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.