Thomas struggled to hold back the tears after winning the Players Championship for the first time

Another thrilling Players Championship, where an inspired Justin Thomas held off a gutsy Lee Westwood, offered plentiful evidence that both body and mind have to be spot on to succeed at the highest level.

There could be no doubting the state of Westwood's temperament as, for the second consecutive week, he produced a display of great heart and sporting bravery.

He was, though, undone by ageing, aching limbs that undermined the control needed to prosper in such a demanding tournament. Every other leading contender broke par in the final round while Westwood signed for a level-par 72.

That proved insufficient against an opponent who produced high quality, ruthless golf to end the rockiest spell of his otherwise brilliant career. Thomas came within inches of hitting every green in regulation in a stunning display of ball striking.

The 27-year-old had little cause to feel fondness towards 2021 until this victory, his biggest since winning the US PGA Championship four years ago - his solitary major so far. In January on-course microphones picked up his homophobic slur while competing in Hawaii.

It cost him a big sponsorship deal but more importantly a previously impeccable reputation. Then his inspirational grandfather Paul died before his close friend Tiger Woods was badly injured in a car crash.

"I've had stuff happen in my life I never thought I'd have happen, and I mean, losing grandpa was terrible," said the champion.

In a similar way to Bryson DeChambeau the week before, Thomas received encouraging texts from Woods before his final round and the result was the same, a one-shot win over the plucky Westwood.

There were two missed cuts and no top-10 finishes for Thomas during that unsettling period, but that bumpy spell was banished with last Sunday's triumph which has taken him from third to second in the world rankings.

There was a huge turning point with Saturday's eight-under-par 64, the lowest round of the week at TPC Sawgrass. And then he backed it up with his superb 68 as he equalled the record for the lowest aggregate score for the final 36 holes at the Players by a champion.

"The head space that I was in this week was a huge step for me," Thomas added.

"I was in a lot better place than I have been the last couple months, so I think that was huge, and I don't think it's any coincidence that my golf was better."

Thomas is rightly proud of an achievement that means he matches only Woods in having won The Players along with 10 tour titles and a major by the age of 28.

Westwood's recent resurgence has coincided with having fiancé Helen Storey on his bag

But Westwood is also correct to feel pride in what he is achieving so late in his career. The soon to be 48-year-old has banked $2,648,700 (£1.9m) for his two runners up finishes over the past fortnight.

His successful birdie putt at the last on Sunday night was worth $500,000 alone, but it is not the money that motivates the Newcastle-based pro from Worksop.

He is revelling in competing at the highest level despite admitting that age might be starting to catch up with him physically. That's how he reconciled his relatively poor long game in the final round.

It took all his heart and nerve to keep him in the hunt until the very end. His mind is in such a good place because he is playing with a perspective that whatever happens he has already enjoyed a great career.

This removes any notion of fear, although it is easier said than done in the heat of competition, and it gives Westwood a vital 15th club.

Fiancé Helen Storey, on his bag, has limited golfing knowledge but she knows her man and crucially how to keep him in that happy place.

And despite defeat, that is where he remains. Immediately after the loss, Westwood's mind turned to this week and a couple of rounds playing Augusta with his son Sam, who will take over caddie duties at next month's Masters.

Life does not get much better than a dad and lad trip to the home of the first men's major of the year and Westwood is mature enough to appreciate such good fortune.

And the Masters is still a tournament where he can justifiably expect to contend. He has twice been runner-up and also finished third. And the event, as massive as it is, will not overwhelm him in this frame of mind.

"These are young guys that I'm giving 20, 25 years to most of them, and yeah, I'm still contending," Westwood observed.

"I'm enjoying it. It's a thrill to be out here and still playing well."

He sees golf for what it is and knows there are far bigger concerns in the world than whether he can hit "a little white ball into a little white hole". It is why he plays with a smile on his face.

And he embraces and revels in the fierce competition of it all. "It's a battle sometimes," he said. "That's championship golf. If you don't like it, you're in the wrong job."

Westwood's mind is exactly where it needs to be to eke out whatever late glories remain in an already stellar career that has brought more than 40 worldwide wins and world number one status.

If he maintains the precious perspective he currently possesses and his body holds up, it remains perfectly possible for it all to fall into place in time to land a first major title.

A Green Jacket or Claret Jug is not yet beyond him, but no one knows better than Westwood the quality of opposition he would need to beat.