Lee Westwood's son Sam has been caddying for him this week

England's Lee Westwood is set to miss the cut at the Honda Classic in Florida, following successive runners-up finishes on the PGA Tour.

He finished one shot behind Justin Thomas at the Players Championship and lost by the same margin to American Bryson DeChambeau a week earlier.

But the 47-year-old finished eight over par after two rounds at PGA National, with the projected cut at one over.

Matt Jones led heading into day two after tying the course record of 61.

Westwood, who won the European Tour's Race to Dubai last year, carded a level-par 70 on Thursday but was eight over for Friday's round.

The former world number one made three double bogeys and three bogeys, with his sole birdie coming on the par-four eighth on the Champions Course.

Westwood took his son, Sam, to play Augusta National earlier this week and he was caddying for him in Palm Beach Gardens in preparation for doing so at the Masters next month.

"Sam is enjoying himself and looking forward to this run of tournaments where he's getting to caddie," said Westwood, whose fiancee Helen Storey was on his bag for his two second-placed finishes, before the tournament.

"I just like being out there with the both of them. Both keep me relaxed. We have good chats out there. It's good bonding time."