Olivia Mehaffey's second round of 64 is the best score of the week

Northern Ireland amateur Olivia Mehaffey carded a superb eight-under-par second round of 64 to hit the front at the Arizona Women's Golf Classic.

Mehaffey sits on 11-under-par and leads by two shots over China's Ruixin Liu, the USA's Lauren Coughlin and France's Celine Herbin at Longbow Golf Club.

She carded nine birdies with a bogey on the 16th her only blemish.

The 23-year-old is one of three amateurs who were invited to compete on the Symetra Tour event.

County Down native Mehaffey postponed her move into the professional game last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In her fifth year of study at Arizona State, she had planned to compete in the LPGA Qualifying School from August until September before the pandemic led to major changes in the golfing calendar.