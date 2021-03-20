Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jones is ranked 83rd in the world

Honda Classic: third-round leaderboard -10 M Jones (Aus); -7 A Wise (US) JB Holmes (US); -6 CT Pan (Tpe), C Tringale (US), S Ryder (US) Selected others: -5 Z Johnson (US), K Bradley (US); -3 S Lowry (Ire); -2 P Mickelson (US); +1 T Lewis (Eng)

Australian Matt Jones regained the lead going into the final round of the Honda Classic in Florida.

Jones had shot an opening round course record 61 but was three shots behind Aaron Wise going into day three.

He birdied his opening hole but after two bogeys on the front nine, recovered with two birdies at the 11th and 14th for a round of 69 and a 10-under total.

Wise had three bogeys in his final four holes for a 75 and he is three shots behind Jones alongside JB Holmes.

Jones coped the best in the blustery conditions and was the only player in the final six pairs to finish under par.

Ireland's Shane Lowry dropped back down the field with a four-over 74 and is now seven shots off the lead.