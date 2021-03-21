Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scotland's Connor Syme carded a final round of 64 to earn third place at the Kenya Open.

Syme finished four shots behind South Africa's Justin Harding, who claimed his first win in two years.

"A 64 on a Sunday is probably one of my lowest finishes to a tournament," said Syme, who shot eight birdies.

Fellow Scot Callum Hill was tied for eight place, three shots behind Syme, with Grant Forrest and Richie Ramsay unable to trouble the leaders.