Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is one shot behind leader Hyo Joo Kim after the opening round of the Kia Classic.

Meadow, 29, carded a four-under-par 68 in California and is tied for second with England's Mel Reid.

The Jordanstown native sunk four birdies and one bogey in the opening eight holes before she picked up another shot on a solid back nine.

Cavan's Leona Maguire is tied for 31st after a level-par round of 72.