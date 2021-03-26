Last updated on .From the section Golf

Former world number one Rory McIlroy exited from the WGC Matchplay in Texas after a tie with Australia's Cameron Smith as Ian Poulter completed victory in the group with a third straight win.

2015 winner McIlroy's hopes were effectively ended by Wednesday's opening 6&5 hammering by Poulter.

McIlroy beat Lanto Griffin on Thursday but he needed to win on Friday and also see Poulter slip up against Griffin.

Neither happened with Poulter clinching a 2&1 victory over the US player.

McIlroy, 31, never led against the Australian as he slipped two down early on following Smith's opening birdie and the Northern Irishman's ugly double bogey at the fourth.

The four-time major winner reduced the deficit as a par was good enough to win the eighth only for Smith to re-establish a two-hole lead with a birdie at the 10th.

An eagle at the par-four 13th and birdie on 16 saw McIlroy draw level and while a par three saw Smith move ahead again at the penultimate hole, the Northern Irishman's closing birdie saw him halve the match.

Open Champion Shane Lowry earned his first win of the week as he beat Chile's Sebastian Munoz 3&2 but earlier defeats by Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer also meant an early exit for the Offaly man.