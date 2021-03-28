Last updated on .From the section Golf

McDowell will head into the final day in the Dominican Republic three behind leaders Joel Dahmen and Rafael Campos

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell finished two shots behind winner Joel Dahmen at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship PGA Tour event in the Dominican Republic.

The 41-year-old, who won the event in 2019, shot a final-round of 69 on Sunday which moved him to 10-under-par.

Five birdies brought McDowell into contention however two bogeys on the final two holes ended his challenge.

The 2010 US Open champion ended the tournament tied for fourth.

US player Joel Dahmen, who secured his first top-10 major finish at the PGA Championship in 2020, held on to claim his first PGA our title despite a nervy final round of 70.

He edged out Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos and charging American Sam Ryder by one shot, with McDowell and Canada's Michael Gligic one shot further back.

Ireland's Seamus Power finished tied for 54th spot on one over after carding a 73 on Sunday, two positions above European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington who ended his tournament on three-over after a final round of 73.

The Dominican Republic event is featuring players who did not qualify for this week's WGC Matchplay event in Texas.

McDowell has struggled badly for form since the sport resumed last summer after the first lockdown.

The 2010 US Open champion's career looked right back on track when he won the Saudi International 13 months ago but a series of missed cuts has seen him drop to 124th in the world rankings.

McDowell was ranked as high as fourth in 2011.