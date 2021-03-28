Last updated on .From the section Golf

Robert MacIntyre is one of three Scots heading to the Masters

Robert MacIntyre has secured a maiden place at next week's Masters after staying inside the world's top 50.

The 24-year-old from Oban reached the last 16 of the World Matchplay Championship in Texas, keeping him at number 44 in the men's rankings.

He will be joined by 1988 winner Sandy Lyle and Martin Laird from Glasgow, who qualifies after winning earlier this season on the PGA Tour.

MacIntyre has featured at golf's three other major tournaments.

His best performance so far is tied for sixth at the 2019 Open Championship.

Laird, 38, was tied for 20th at the Masters in 2011 and 63-year-old Lyle's best showing since 1988 was tied for 20th in 2009.