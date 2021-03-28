It has become a tradition for the winning player to jump in Poppie's Pond at Mission Hills

ANA Inspiration Dates: 1-4 April Venue: Mission Hills, California

With the dismantling of a controversial 'big blue wall', the stage is well set for a fitting and potentially dramatic conclusion to the first golf major of the year.

Despite Covid restrictions, there will be an air of celebration surrounding the 50th edition of the LPGA's ANA Inspiration, staged this week at Mission Hills Country Club in California.

Many of the world's top players are bringing impressive form to Rancho Mirage for a tournament that proved fundamental to the global development of women's professional golf.

Back in 1971 there were only 20 tournaments on the female circuit, none offering a total purse of more than $60,000. An injection of money and interest was urgently required.

Thankfully, the game had a huge supporter in the famed American singer Dinah Shore, who drove the inception of this event. She brought glamour and fame, helping attract sponsorship from a leading toothpaste company and suddenly the women's game could smile with better founded confidence.

The inaugural running of the Dinah Shore Colgate Winner's Circle offered $110,000 in prize money and it was a game changer. Shore brought in showbiz pals such as Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Bob Hope to play the pre-event pro-am.

"It was unlike any other tournament in women's golf with the media attention, the size of the crowds, the atmosphere," recalled the first winner Jane Blalock from her triumph in 1972.

"And my winning cheque was greater than the total purse of many LPGA tournaments."

The event has had many guises with changing sponsors down the years, but has always been the most glamorous of the, now five, women's majors. It prospers from the familiarity of being played at the same venue each year.

It has its own traditions, including the champion jumping into Poppie's Pond beside the 18th hole, first enacted by Amy Alcott in 1988. It is a stretch of water like no other penalty area in golf.

It is sanitised to the extent that it takes on the hue of an outdoor swimming pool. A bath robe will be on hand for whoever makes that triumphant splash come Sunday night.

And it will not take place in the shadow of the controversial 'big blue wall' which was erected for the most recent ANA Inspiration, played behind closed doors last September.

Put up in place of the usual grandstand, it meant a vast advertising hoarding was now interfering with the integrity of the Dinah Shore Tournament Course rather than being a structure to provide a great view for fans.

Last autumn, approach shots to the closing par-five hole were prevented from bounding through the green into the pond which extends behind where the temporary wall stood.

Players used it as a tactic, knowing they could stop their ball, get free relief and an easy chip. On the final day Mirim Lee used it to maximum effect by chipping in for eagle to qualify for a three way play-off.

She then beat Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson to land her first major title. Korda had managed only a prosaic par on that closing hole when a birdie would have been enough for victory.

"It was really disappointing to come so close and not manage to win," Korda said. "But as time has passed I can look back on it more objectively.

"I think I learnt a huge amount from the experience and it can only help me in the many years I have ahead of me on tour."

The 22-year-old is pleased to have another crack at the title within seven months of that disappointment. She won the Gainbridge LPGA in February and recovered from a first-round 75 to post a top-10 finish at last week's Kia Classic.

"I know the course suits me, which will really give me confidence as soon as I get back on site. I love everything about Rancho Mirage," Korda added.

World number one Jin Young Ko is another in ominous form. The South Korean was fourth in Carlsbad last week and, having missed September's ANA, makes her first return since winning the 2019 title there.

The 25-year-old from Seoul leads a typically formidable Korean contingent and she is one of 13 players born outside the United States to have won this previously American dominated title in the last 21 years.

No British player has triumphed in the event which was given major status in 1983. What are the chances of that duck being broken with a UK splash in Poppie's Pond this week?

Mel Reid appeared in the best form until a final-round 77 at the Kia Classic meant she plummeted from a share of second to 26th last Sunday. She struggled with the poa annua greens in Carlsbad but her long game was superb for much of the week.

Charley Hull and Bronte Law flickered, finishing tied 33rd and 44th respectively while Georgia Hall paid the penalty for an opening 78, missing the cut despite a second-round 72.

We know Hall has the temperament for majors and the 2018 Women's British Open champion will be looking to bounce back in style, as will Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow who did not capitalise on a strong start last week.

With seasoned performers such as last Sunday's convincing champion Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson, Sophia Popov and Amy Olson showing fine form we can anticipate a glittering leaderboard, befitting a golden anniversary and the finest traditions of this historic event.

