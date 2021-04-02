Last updated on .From the section Golf

Georgia Hall won her only major title at the Women's British Open in 2018

England's Georgia Hall put herself into contention for a second major title with a two-under-par second round at the ANA Inspiration in California.

The 24-year-old carded four birdies to reach five under after two rounds at Mission Hills Country Club.

She sits tied for fifth - two shots off the lead - with much of the field yet to finish their second round.

Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn has the clubhouse lead in the year's first major on seven under.

China's Shanshan Feng is also on six under early on in her second round, while Sweden's Anna Nordqvist has completed 36 holes and sits on six under.

Feng's display on day one drew focus as the 31-year-old former world number one was making her first competitive start in 16 months.

Michelle Wie also impressed on day one after returning to action from injury and the birth of her first child but four bogeys in her opening nine holes of round two dragged her overall score back to two over.

Earlier on Friday, Ireland's Leona Maguire moved into a co-share of the lead on six under but the 26-year-old dropped two shots on her closing nine holes.

English duo Charley Hull and Bronte Law were late starters in round two after impressing in Thursday's opening round.

Both started day two three under par but Hull moved to four under early on Friday, while Law made two early bogeys to slip to one under.